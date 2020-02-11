ALBANY -- With Chewhaw Park’s authorizing legislation expiring at the end of the year, the Albany City Commission agreed Tuesday on a resolution to extend the park's governing authority for another decade.
In a split 4-3 vote, commissioners approved the resolution that would open authority board membership with the addition of one member each appointed by the Dougherty and Lee County commissions.
Commissioner Matt Fuller was joined by Commissioners B.J. Fletcher, Bob Langstaff and Chad Warbington in voting in support of the resolution. Mayor Bo Dorough and Commissioners Jon Howard and Demetrius Young voted against the proposal.
The Georgia General Assembly needs to approve the local legislation for the authority during the session that is now under way to avoid a lapse in the authorization.
Commissioners made one change in the proposal presented by Chehaw Executive Director Tommy Gregors.
Currently, the Chehaw Park Authority comprises nine members: one City Commission member, seven members appointed by commissioners and one member appointed by Friends of Chehaw. The proposal from the Chehaw board would have reduced the number of members from nine to seven, consisting of one member each appointed by Dougherty and Lee County commissions, the Albany city manager and three appointees made by the Albany City Commission.
The measure adopted by city commissioners on Tuesday would retain the nine-member board with an additional two appointments to be made by city commissioners.
Young and Dorough questioned whether the Doughety and Lee County governments would follow through with a financial commitment to the park.
“With the appointments that would be given to Lee County and Dougherty County, do you have any guarantee that you will get the input in terms of revenue and funding?” Young asked.
Gregors said that Dougherty County also has provided funding through its special-purpose local-option sales taxes in the past, and that Lee County has assisted with in-kind contributions of services over the years. Representatives from the governmental entities also have indicated that they are open to future financial contributions.
“I would say (from) conversations I’ve had with staff, some of the elected people, citizens, this (Chehaw) is seen as very important,” Gregors said.
Dorough suggested asking state lawmakers to extend the authority under the current board structure.
“I would ask we go to the General Assembly and ask for an extra 10 years, and we can talk about all this other stuff next year,” he said.
Warbington also said he would prefer a financial commitment from the county governments but reasoned that giving them representation would lead to those bodies discussing Chehaw.
“To me, my main thing, it’s important to bring Lee County and Dougherty County to the table,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.