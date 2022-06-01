ALBANY – During a Wednesday morning playtime, day campers at Chehaw Park & Zoo around the ages of 7 and 8 were playing a game and asked approaching playmates the question, “Are you infected?" usually getting the response “Not infected."
“They have really creative games that they play,” Chehaw Executive Director Morgan Burnette said. “I like to see the evolution over the years. It used to be “lava tag” – you couldn’t touch the wood chips, you had to stay on the equipment.”
Chehaw’s annual summer camps kicked off this week for ages 4 through 12, with the youngest kids learning about super sensors, making noisemakers out of paper plates and beans for lessons about sounds and hearing.
The 7- and 8-year-olds were into “bash, stash and cache,” and ages 9 through 12 were learning about invasive species in “alien invasion.”
Campers got to cool off by splashing in the spraying water in the attraction's water park.
The one-week camps continue through Aug. 4, and children 5 through 12 can attend all day or half a day. Four-year-olds have half-day sessions.
Campers can attend one week or all 10 weeks, Burnette said.
Each day of camp includes a trip to the zoo, animal encounters, crafts, games, activities, a snack, a Chehaw water bottle, and a cool camp T-shirt.
After-camp care is available until 6 p.m. for $10 per day or $40 for the entire week. Members receive a 10 percent discount on all camp sessions, plus half-price on after-camp care.
