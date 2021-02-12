ATLANTA – Chief Justice Harold D. Melton has announced that he will leave the Supreme Court of Georgia effective July 1.
In a statement to court staff and the Georgia Judicial Council – the policy-making body for the state’s judicial branch of government – Melton said he does not yet know what he will do next.
“July 31 will mark my 30th year working in state government, 16 years with the court,” Melton said in his statement. “This fall, all of our three children will be attending college at the same time. Now is the best time for me to explore opportunities for the next season of life that will allow me to best serve our legal community and my extended family. I do not now know what my next move will be. With this announcement, I can begin the search process in earnest."
Melton is leaving a year and two months before his four-year term as Chief Justice comes to an end. He was appointed to the Supreme Court July 1, 2005 by then-Gov. Sonny Perdue. Melton became Chief Justice Aug. 31, 2018. Governor Brian Kemp, who will appoint a new Justice, issued a statement praising Melton for his "honor and integrity."
“For nearly 30 years, Chief Justice Harold Melton has served the Peach State with honor and integrity, ensuring the highest ideals of justice are upheld in our state for the last 16 of those years," Kemp said. "Georgians in every community have benefitted from his steadfast commitment to the rule of law and public service, and I know he will continue to pursue those passions in the days ahead.
"On behalf of all Georgians, Marty, the girls, and I are grateful for his service on the Georgia Supreme Court and wish him and Kimberly well in this next chapter.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.