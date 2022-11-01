Chief Justice John Roberts puts temporary hold on release of Trump's tax returns to Congress

Chief Justice John Roberts has temporarily put on hold the release of former President Donald Trump's tax returns to Congress.

 Gettyimages/CNN

Chief Justice John Roberts agreed to temporarily put on hold a lower court order requiring the release of former President Donald Trump's tax returns by the Internal Revenue Service to a Democratic-led House committee.

The tax returns had been set to be turned over to the House Ways and Means Committee later this week.

CNN's Daniella Diaz contributed to this report.

