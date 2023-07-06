Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 91F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph..
An air ambulance lands on Wimbledon Common in response to the incident.
Police and emergency services attend the scene of the car crash on July 6, in Wimbledon, London.
(CNN) — A child has been killed after a car crashed into an elementary school in southwest London, injuring six other children and two adults, London’s Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
Police also said that the driver of the vehicle, a woman in her 40s, has been “arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.”
