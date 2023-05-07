Child in Maine tests positive for measles, first case in state since 2019

A child in Maine has tested positive for measles, officials said, marking the first case in the state since 2019. The CDC says there has been 10 documented cases of measles in eight states so far this year.

 George Frey/Getty Images

The child who tested positive had received a dose of the measles vaccine, but the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said in a news release Friday that it "is considering the child to be infectious out of an abundance of caution."

