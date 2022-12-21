Many Rohingya are feared dead at sea more than three weeks after their boat became stranded off the Indian coast, where at least 160 people remain aboard on the brink of starvation, family members and the United Nations' refugee agency said.

Mohammed Rezuwan Khan, whose sister and 5-year-old niece are on the vessel, told CNN Wednesday that two children and a woman had died, adding that those still alive have "no water, food or medicine."

Correction: An earlier version of this story misidentified the spokesman's UN agency. It is the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

