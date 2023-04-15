Four-year-old Sanaai Morgan hugs her mom, Staff Sgt. Edjunique Morgan, during a Friday celebration for the Month of the Military Child. The mother, whose husband is also a Marine, wrote the children's book "Going on Tour Without Mom and Dad" and hopes that it will help other military families.
MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE-ALBANY – For the 2 million children of parents in the military in the United States, the lifestyle of frequent moves and parent absences can be difficult. But, as a result, those kids learn resilience, according to Col. Michael Fitzgerald, commanding officer at Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany.
On Friday, about 80 children who attend preschool and pre-K at a base facility took part in a parade as part of Month of the Military Child activities. The children also got a chance to jump in a bounce house and other activities.
“They often get uprooted,” Fitzgerald said of military children. “They endure separations, transfers, losing friends, gaining friends every step of the way.”
Despite the frequent transfers, Fitzgerald, who himself was a military child, said that close friendships are still possible.
“They make friends really quickly,” he said. “They make deep, long-term friends they hold onto for a lifetime.”
The lifestyle is epitomized by Staff Sgt. Edjunique Morgan. Her husband, Warrant Officer Shaquille Morgan, is currently away for training, leaving her alone with daughter Sanai.
The mother wrote an illustrated children’s book, “Going on Tour Without Mom and Dad.”
Intended as a surprise for Sanaai, the daughter got a look at a copy that was in the family’s car.
“She said, ‘That’s me. That’s daddy and mommy,’” Edjunique Morgan said. “I decided to write the book because I wanted her to have something to look back on. She loves it.”
The author said she hopes the book helps other children.
"It means everything," she said. "They can see themselves in a book."