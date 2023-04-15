MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE-ALBANY – For the 2 million children of parents in the military in the United States, the lifestyle of frequent moves and parent absences can be difficult. But, as a result, those kids learn resilience, according to Col. Michael Fitzgerald, commanding officer at Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany.

On Friday, about 80 children who attend preschool and pre-K at a base facility took part in a parade as part of Month of the Military Child activities. The children also got a chance to jump in a bounce house and other activities.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags