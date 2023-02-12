A baby began her life surrounded by chaos and devastation this week.

Reportedly named Aya -- meaning 'miracle' in Arabic -- she was born under the rubble of Monday's deadly earthquake, still attached to her mother's lifeless body by the umbilical cord when rescue workers found her.

CNN's Isil Sariyuce, Gokce Katkici, Eyad Kourdi and Hande Atay Alam contributed reporting.

