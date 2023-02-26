Mercer Medicine Plains introduced at ribbon-cutting ceremony

Jean Sumner

ATLANTA – Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta has created a $200 million fund and formed a partnership with Mercer University School of Medicine to bolster rural health care for the youngest Georgians.

The new partnership will fund 10 full scholarships for medical students who study at Mercer and agree to practice pediatric medicine in rural Georgia for four years after completing their training.

