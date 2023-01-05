Chinese leader Xi Jinping and his Philippine counterpart Ferdinand Marcos Jr. have agreed to strengthen economic ties and resume talks on oil exploration, as they look to revive their economies amid the pandemic downturn and friction over contested areas of the South China Sea.

Xi met with Marcos Jr. on Wednesday during the Philippine President's first state visit to Beijing, where the two leaders agreed to "appropriately manage differences," according to a joint statement released Thursday.

