Chinese state-owned defense firms have maintained trade relationships with sanctioned Russian defense companies during the past year, even as many of the world's leading economies cut ties with Moscow and the companies driving its continued assault on Ukraine.

Customs records reviewed by CNN show key companies within both countries' vast military-industrial complexes have continued their years-long relationships, despite the horror Moscow has unleashed in Europe.

Recommended for you

CNN's Beijing bureau and Josh Pennington contributed reporting.

Tags