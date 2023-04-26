A Taiwan-based book publisher has been placed under investigation in China on suspicion of "endangering state security," Beijing said Tuesday amid mounting concern over his disappearance.

Li Yanhe, better known by his pen-name Fu Cha, was reportedly detained by police in Shanghai in March, shortly after he arrived to visit his family and deal with residency-related issues, according to Taiwan's Central News Agency (CNA).

