China says it has started three days of military exercises around Taiwan, in an announcement that comes after the island democracy's president met the US House Speaker in defiance of repeated threats by Beijing.

The Chinese military's Eastern Theater Command announced the drills Saturday, describing them as "a serious warning against the Taiwan separatist forces' collusion with external forces, and a necessary move to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity."

