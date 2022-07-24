Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders in the country have been given domestic Covid-19 vaccines, the ruling Communist party said in a rare disclosure aimed at stimulating China's booster program.

Deputy head of the National Health Commission (NHC) Zeng Yixin said on Saturday that "all China's incumbent state and party leaders" have been vaccinated against Covid-19 with domestically made shots, referring to top officials at the national and deputy national level, including Xi, Premier Li Keqiang, and other senior leaders.

