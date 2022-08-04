Chinese warships and aircraft conducted military drills in waters near Taiwan Friday, the island's Defense Ministry said, as tensions escalated in the region following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island this week.

The ministry said Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) forces crossed the median line -- the halfway point between the island and mainland China -- in a move it called a "highly provocative act."

CNN's Gawon Bae and Yong Xiong in Seoul, Emiko Jozuka in Tokyo, Laura He in Hong Kong, Eric Cheung in Taipei, and Sam Fossum in Washington contributed to this report.

