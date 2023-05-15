A 78-year-old American citizen has been sentenced to life in prison by a Chinese court on spying charges.

John Shing-Wan Leung, who is also a Hong Kong permanent resident, was convicted of espionage and given a life sentence Monday by the Intermediate People's Court in the eastern city of Suzhou, according to a statement on the court's social media account.

Recommended for you

CNN's Beijing bureau contributed to this report

0
0
0
0
0

Tags