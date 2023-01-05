The World Health Organization has accused China of "under-representing" the severity of its Covid outbreak and criticized its "narrow" definition of what constitutes a Covid death, as top global health officials urge Beijing to share more data about the explosive spread.

"We continue to ask China for more rapid, regular, reliable data on hospitalizations and deaths, as well as more comprehensive, real-time viral sequencing," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a media briefing in Geneva Wednesday.

CNN's Hira Humayun and Sugam Pokharel contributed reporting.

