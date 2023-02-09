In China's eyes, the newest superpower battlefield sits between 12 and 60 miles above the Earth's surface in a thin-aired layer of the atmosphere it calls "near space."

Lying above most commercial and military jets and below satellites, near space is an in-between area for spaceflight to pass through -- but it is also a domain where hypersonic weapons transit and ballistic missiles cross.

CNN's Wayne Chang, Brad Lendon, and Eric Cheung contributed to this report.

Tags