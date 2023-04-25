China's Zhurong rover on Mars has been in hibernation since last May due to an "unpredictable accumulation" of dust, mission designer Zhang Rongqiao said, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported on Tuesday.

Powered by solar energy, Zhurong landed in a large plain in Mars' northern hemisphere called Utopia Planitia on May 15, 2021, and went into hibernation last May during winter.

