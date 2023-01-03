The Chinese navy's massive new aircraft carrier, the CNS Fujian, is expected to head to sea for the first time this year, the ship's executive officer said in an interview with state media.

In a report on the interview published Tuesday by state-run China Daily, Senior Capt. Qian Shumin did not give an exact date for when the aircraft carrier will undergo its first sea excursions, saying only that "the trials will contribute to the realization of the centenary goals of the People's Liberation Army."

