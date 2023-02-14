China's top diplomat will visit Russia this month, according to its Foreign Ministry, in the first visit to the country from a Chinese official in that role since Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

Wang Yi, who was named Chinese leader Xi Jinping's top foreign policy adviser last month, will visit Russia during an eight-day international tour starting Tuesday that will also include visits to France, Italy, Hungary and a speaking engagement at the Munich Security Conference this coming weekend, which US Secretary of State Antony Blinken may also attend.

