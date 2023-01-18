China's population is shrinking. The impact will be felt around the world

A man and a child pass red lanterns hanging on trees for the upcoming Lunar New Year celebrations at a park in Beijing, China, on January 11.

 Wang Zhao/AFP/Getty Images

China may be one step closer to losing its place as the world's most populous country to India after its population shrank for the first time since the 1960s.

The country's population fell in 2022 to 1.411 billion, down some 850,000 people from the previous year, China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) announced during a Tuesday briefing on annual data.

