China's top diplomat Wang Yi on Wednesday said he expects to reach a "new consensus" on advancing bilateral relations with Russia as he visited Moscow just days before the first anniversary of the Kremlin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"Today I am willing to further exchange views with you, my old friend, on the advancement of our mutual relationship, and I think we will definitely reach new consensus," Wang told Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during their meeting Wednesday.

CNN's Anna Chernova contributed to this report

