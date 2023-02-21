China's top diplomat visits Moscow ahead of anniversary of Russia's Ukraine invasion

China's top diplomat Wang Yi, here in Germany on February 18, has arrived in Moscow and will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov Wednesday.

 Johannes Simon/Getty Images

China's top diplomat Wang Yi arrived in Moscow on Tuesday, Russian state media reported, in the first visit to Russia by a Chinese official in that role since the Kremlin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began nearly a year ago.

Wang, who was named Chinese leader Xi Jinping's top foreign policy adviser last month, is making the high-profile visit as the final stop in an eight-day international tour that included visits to France, Italy, and Hungary, as well as Germany for a security conference.

