China's Xi calls for unity at former leader Jiang Zemin's memorial service

China’s Xi Jinping, pictured here, in Beijing on December 6 called on the country to unite around his leadership as he addressed a memorial service for former leader Jiang Zemin, following an unprecedented show of dissent over his zero-Covid policy and authoritarian rule.

 CCTV/AP

China's Xi Jinping on Tuesday called on the country to unite around his leadership as he addressed a memorial service for former leader Jiang Zemin, following an unprecedented show of dissent over his zero-Covid policy and authoritarian rule.

At the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Xi led hundreds of China's political and military elites to pay final tribute to Jiang, who died last Wednesday at the age of 96.

