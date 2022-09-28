China's Xi reemerges after trip abroad quashing unfounded 'coup' rumors

Chinese leader Xi Jinping, seen here with other Chinese leaders at the Beijing Exhibition Hall on September 27 has made his first public appearance since returning from a trip to Central Asia, quashing unfounded rumors of a "coup".

 Xie Huanchi/Xinhua/Sipa USA

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has made his first public appearance since returning from a trip to Central Asia, quashing unfounded rumors of a "coup" that sparked a frenzy of speculation ahead of a key Communist Party meeting.

Xi on Tuesday visited an exhibition in Beijing showcasing China's achievements over his decade in power, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

