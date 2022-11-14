China's Xi starts first day at G20 with a whirlwind of meetings with US allies

Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) waves as he arrives in Bali, Indonesia, on November 14.

 Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

After a near three-year absence from the world stage, Chinese leader Xi Jinping has embarked on a whirlwind of face-to-face meetings with Western leaders at the Group of 20 summit in Bali, as he looks to reassert China's global influence.

Following a three-hour meeting on Monday with US President Joe Biden in an attempt to prevent their rivalry from spilling into open conflict, Xi on Tuesday held talks with the leaders of four US allies -- Australia, France, the Netherlands and South Korea.

Recommended for you

CNN's Simone McCarthy, Xiaofei Xu, Angus Watson, Mengchen Zhang and Hannah Ritchie contributed to reporting.

Tags