European countries are demanding answers from Beijing after its top diplomat in Paris questioned the sovereignty of former Soviet republics, in comments that could undermine China's efforts to be seen as a potential mediator between Russia and Ukraine.

Officials from Lithuania, Latvia, Ukraine, France and the European Union have all hit back against remarks made by China's ambassador to France Lu Shaye, who said during a television interview that former Soviet countries, including the Baltic states, don't have "effective status in international law."

CNN's Xiaofei Xu contributed reporting.

0
0
0
0
0