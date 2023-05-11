A Chinese naval flotilla led by a powerful destroyer has been on a 12-day circumnavigation of Japan's main islands in a display of military power as tensions simmer over Taiwan and as Japan prepares to host G7 leaders next week.

Japan's Defense Ministry on Thursday released a map showing the Type 055 guided missile destroyer Lhasa, one of the People's Liberation Army Navy's most powerful warships, leading a four-ship flotilla that also included a smaller destroyer, a frigate and a supply ship on the clockwise circumnavigation.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0