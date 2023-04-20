A young Chinese woman who was arrested after attending a peaceful protest against Covid-19 restrictions in Beijing last year has been released alongside several of her friends after four months in police custody, according to a source familiar with their situation.

Cao Zhixin, a 26-year-old publishing house editor, recorded a video in December days before she was detained, as she learned of her friends disappearing into detention one by one after they joined a vigil together to commemorate losses they attributed to China's now-scrapped zero-Covid policy.

