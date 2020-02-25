ALBANY – Ameris Bank Regional President Michael Lee announced recently that Chris Misamore has been named the market president for the bank’s Albany market. Misamore will be responsible for building and strengthening the bank’s banking relationships and community involvement throughout the area.
Misamore is an experienced leader and banker. Prior to joining Ameris Bank, he was with SunTrust, now Truist, serving as a commercial relationship manager, city president and retail area manager for south Georgia. Before that, he was a geographic pharmaceutical market executive for Abbott Laboratories.
“We are excited for Chris to join our team," Lee said in a news release. "His proven leadership and excellent relational skills will help our bank continue to expand and strengthen our relationships with customers throughout the Albany market."
Misamore attended Mercer University and graduated with honors with a degree in health service administration. He is actively involved in the community and currently serves as the board president (since 2019) for GraceWay Recovery Residence for Women. Misamore previously served as a board member for the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce (2017), and from 2017-2019 was the campaign chairman for the United Way of South Georgia. Additionally, he was a 2017 and 2018 board member of the Albany Area Strive2Thrive.
“I am thrilled to become a part of the Ameris Bank team," Misamore said of his new position. "The company’s steadfast commitment to its customers, employees, and most importantly, its communities is noble in today’s ever-changing world. These traits are key differentiators in banking, and I am excited to advance these efforts in south Georgia.”
Misamore and his wife, Birgit, and their children, EmilieAnne, Camden and Landon, reside in Leesburg. He and his family are members of First Methodist Church of Albany.
Ameris Bank manages more than $17 billion in assets and nearly 300 financial centers across the Southeast. Headquartered in Atlanta, Ameris is committed to bringing financial peace of mind to the communities it serves.
