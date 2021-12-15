THOMASVILLE -- Christmas in Thomasville continues in downtown Thomasville on Friday and Saturday with two Holiday Sip & Shops. The festivities will be merry and bright as guests enjoy live sidewalk entertainment and an abundance of photo opportunities, all while sipping and shopping with local merchants along downtown’s historic bricks.
“The magic of the holiday season is on full display throughout downtown Thomasville,” city Special Events Coordinator Madison Eaton said in a news release. “With many downtown merchants featuring extended shopping and dining hours on both evenings, the weekend will provide our guests with another opportunity to finalize their shopping list while enjoying live entertainment, photo opportunities, dining, and much more.”
According to Eaton, guests are invited to grab their favorite beer or wine from a participating downtown merchant beginning at 6 p.m. each evening to enjoy as they sip and shop throughout downtown.
“Whether you are shopping with family and friends or enjoying a romantic date night, the festive feeling of the season is sure to be a memorable experience,” Eaton said. “Outdoor seating areas are available throughout downtown to encourage guests to relax, view the postcard-like decorations, and stay a while.”
On Friday evening, the Holiday Sip and Shop will feature live sidewalk entertainment throughout downtown from 6-8 p.m. Music will be provided by Jenn Taylor, Lizz Yoder and Marion Rose Young.
“These talented ladies will fill the evening with their jolly holiday tunes,” Eaton said. “Sipping and shopping has become a holiday tradition in downtown Thomasville. It’s a great time to spend an evening in our beautiful downtown, which has never looked better with holiday decorations around every corner.”
A visit to downtown Thomasville is not complete, officials noted, without a holiday photo with Santa Claus or one of the many photo opportunities.
“The Imagination Emporium will host Santa as he visits with children on Friday evening from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday from 1-3 p.m.,” Eaton said. “Larger-than-life wreaths, decorated storefronts, and festive oversized photo ops also will be on display, giving the perfect backdrop for snapping a holiday picture with friends and loved ones.”
Main Street & Special Events Manager Christy Owens said that these events are a fun and festive way for guests to continue their beloved holiday traditions in downtown Thomasville while supporting local businesses.
“Throughout December, these events have drawn visitors from near and far to relish the charm and festive holiday atmosphere while enjoying the extended shopping and dining hours of our downtown merchants,” Owens said. “The traditions of the past merge with new experiences to make downtown Thomasville a truly special place during the holidays.
"Christmas in Thomasville is the perfect setting for cherished holiday memories with family, friends, and loved ones while shopping, dining or simply strolling.”
For more information about Christmas in Thomasville and the Holiday Sip & Shop events, visit downtownthomasville.com or call the Thomasville Visitors Center at (229) 228-7977.
