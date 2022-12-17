La'Rosa Brown, 7, opens her gift during a Friday-night party held for participants in the Aspire Behavioral Health and Developmental Disability Services Clubhouse program for kids and young adults. The program serves about 150 clients ages 6 to 26 in Dougherty, Early and Lee counties.
ALBANY – For the Aspire Clubhouse kids, Friday night was a Christmas extravaganza, with a video, live band, dinner, a visit from Mr. And Mrs. Claus and gifts.
The Aspire Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities Clubhouse program serves 150 children and young adults in Dougherty, Early and Lee counties. The Christmas program is an annual event.
“Tonight is all about youth and family engagement,” Program Director Marlon Jones said during the party held at the Flint RiverQuarium. “Each and every year we seek to strengthen families. We believe in family engagement. Tonight we’re just celebrating.”
The Christmas holidays are also a time when many are isolated and depressed, and the party was one part of Aspire’s outreach to that part of the population.
“As we all know, suicide has been up locally and nationally,” Jones said. “We want individuals to know we have the support system in place and they can overcome depression and psychological issues. What we do especially, we kind of ramp up our services this time of year.”
The Clubhouse, the new building with the bright mural on South Slappey Boulevard where the Carmike Theater once stood, is open six days a week, with kids' programs for ages 6 through 15, and the young adult program for those 16 to 26.
“Our goal is to help those individuals with everything they need to have positive outcomes and help reduce the stigma of those with mental health issues,” Jones said.
It provides a staff that includes mental health professionals, counselors and case workers. Aspire also makes weekly home visits to clients, and those visits are more frequent to individuals who are in crisis. The agency also operates a school-based support system, Apex, which provides counseling in area schools.