ALBANY -- Mirroring numbers across Georgia and other states that have been identified among those with the most flu activity, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital had a peak number of 376 patients who came to emergency room and convenient care facilities with influenza-like illnesses Christmas week.
Phoebe Chief Medical Officer Dr. Steve Kitchen said the Type A strain of the flu has become the prevalent strain in the region, reversing the trend from early in the flu season when the Type B strain was presenting more frequently.
"There is definitely an increase in flu and flu-like activity locally, as well as regionally, statewide and across the country at large," Kitchen, who himself had a bout of the disease, said before Phoebe's Wednesday board meeting. "We have seen a phenomenon here where the Type A flu has become more prevalent than Type B in recent weeks. That's a reversal from earlier in the season when Type B was presenting more frequently.
"We've worked pretty much in lockstep with our (Southwest District) Health Department to stress prevention, getting the flu shot -- which is the best way to prevent the flu -- washing hands, avoiding large crowds. At Phoebe we've put restrictions on visiting hours, limiting them from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and encouraging anyone who is not responsible for the care of a patient not to come to the hospital."
Since early January marks roughly the midpoint of the flu season -- which Kitchen said would "generally start to taper off in March" -- Kitchen said early indications are that southwest Georgia may be in for an active season. The 376 who were tested for flu locally Dec. 23-29 includes only those who came to Phoebe's ER and convenient care facilities.
"Many more may have gone to their private physicians, which is really a good idea for people who show symptoms," the Phoebe chief medical officer said. "People who go to a private physician with flu-like symptoms usually start getting treatment immediately. Treatment has the most impact when it's administered within 48 hours of symptoms presenting themselves."
A look at tests for flu and flu-like illnesses at Phoebe show a dramatic increase starting in late-October, early-November, with the most tests administered in late-November through December.
The number of flu tests administered at Phoebe facilities hit 136 on the week that ended Nov. 3 and in successive weeks climbed to 194, 230, 234, 289, 237, 244, 261, 376 and 327 during the week that ended Jan. 5.
During the week of Dec. 23-29, 126 of the 376 who tested were positive for flu. During the next week, 73 of the 327 tested were positive.
"It's really better if you test positive with the rapid flu test, which determines if the flu is present in a matter of minutes," Kitchen said. "Because like the Department of Community Health, we take the position that if it looks like a duck and quacks like a duck ... so if symptoms present themselves, we tend to start treating the patient. Because with those tests, if the results are positive, the likellihood that a patient doesn't have the flu is very low. But it's not uncommon for someone whose test comes out negative to actually have the flu.
"So our position is that we go ahead and treat anyone who presents symptoms."
Ben Roberts, Phoebe's director of PR/communications and marketing/communications, emphasized that the hospital and other health care facilities encourage citizens who have not gotten flu shots to get one as soon as possible.
"As Dr. Kitchen said, that's still the best way to prevent the flu," Roberts said. "And it's important, I think, to emphasize that cost is not a factor. We've had events where we gave free flu shots at the mall and other places, and while the health department is supposed to charge something for the shots, they've made it clear that they're not going to turn anyone away."
Kitchen pointed out that, despite concerns expressed by a group that opposes vaccinations, the flu shots are not dangerous.
"Unfortunately, there was a British study released several years ago that linked vaccines in general to autism," Kitchen said. "That report has been proven absolutely, 100% false, but some people still try to warn off vaccines of any kind based on this false information.
"The flu vaccines no longer involve eggs, nor do they involve an active virus. These are (made from) recombinant DNA viruses. It's never been safer to get a flu shot."
