Chuck Wimberly

TIFTON — Charles “Chuck” Wimberly will take the reins of eight intercollegiate sports teams involving the Golden Stallions and the Golden Fillies when he assumes the role of director of athletics on Jan. 1 at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.

ABAC President Tracy Brundage said she expects Wimberly to hit the ground running.

