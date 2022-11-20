TIFTON — Charles “Chuck” Wimberly will take the reins of eight intercollegiate sports teams involving the Golden Stallions and the Golden Fillies when he assumes the role of director of athletics on Jan. 1 at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
ABAC President Tracy Brundage said she expects Wimberly to hit the ground running.
“Chuck strikes me as a real go-getter,” Brundage said. “I believe he has the energy and the enthusiasm that we need for our intercollegiate athletics program. Our athletes and coaches play an important role in the branding and marketing of our institution, and I look forward to Chuck’s leadership in that area.”
Wimberly has served as the athletics’ director, head softball coach and fitness coordinator at East Georgia State College since 2015. He has also served as the headmaster, athletics’ director, head football and baseball coach at Thomas Jefferson Academy, and the athletics’ director and head football and baseball coach at Monroe Academy.
As the East Georgia softball coach, Wimberly led his team to the semifinals of the conference tournament during the 2022 spring season. This fall, the East Georgia team had 20 scrimmage wins and only five defeats.
Wimberly helped to increase the size of the student body for each institution he has worked over the past 30 years, as well as helping to raise funds for all athletic programs during his tenure.
Wimberly has guided his teams to three state championships in football and finished as the runner-up four times. His record also includes a state championship in baseball and two runner-up finishes in the state baseball playoffs.
Wimberly has received Coach of the Year honors from the Georgia Dugout Club and more than 20 Coach of the Year honors for all sports including football, softball, baseball, basketball, golf, and track during his coaching career.
At ABAC, Wimberly inherits an intercollegiate athletics program that added cross country for men and women to its existing lineup this year. The Golden Stallions and the Golden Fillies also feature baseball, tennis, and golf for men and tennis, soccer, and softball for women. ABAC has won five national championships, three in women’s softball and two in men’s tennis.
Wimberly takes over the athletics’ director duties from Alan Kramer, who was named assistant vice president for student affairs and dean of students at ABAC in August.