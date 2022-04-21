Bethel AME Church, the Albany (GA) Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. and the Conference of National Black Churches will host a COVID vaccination clinic Saturday at 217 S. Washington Street, across from the Albany Civic Center.
ALBANY — In this politically divided state and nation, where such life-saving measures as getting vaccinations can stir up political debate, Bethel AME Church and the Albany (GA) Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. have simply ignored the chatter and paved the way for citizens to protect themselves against the coronavirus.
The two entities, joined this week by the Conference of National Black Churches, will host their ninth COVID vaccination clinic Saturday at the church at 217 S. Washington Street, across from the Albany Civic Center.
“We’re going to help make Albany healthier by vaccinating members of the community one shot at a time,” officials with the two groups said in a news release.
The clinic will be held Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Vaccines administered include the Pfizer and Moderna first and second boosters, and Pfizer first and second shots for adults and children ages 5 and above.
The vaccines will be supplied and administered by Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital at no cost to the public. The first 25 newcomers who show up for vaccines will receive a $20 gift card.
