CIA Director Bill Burns met with Russian counterpart Monday

CIA Director William Burns, here testifying during a House hearing on Capitol Hill, on October 27, 2021, is meeting with his Russian counterpart on Monday.

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images/FILE

CIA Director Bill Burns met with his Russian intelligence counterpart, Sergey Naryshkin, in Ankara Monday as part of an ongoing effort by the US to “communicate with Russia on managing risk” and to discuss the cases of “unjustly detained US citizens,” a National Security Council spokesperson tells CNN.

“We have been very open about the fact that we have channels to communicate with Russia on managing risk, especially nuclear risk and risks to strategic stability,” the spokesperson said. “As part of this effort, Bill Burns is in Ankara today to meet with his Russian intelligence counterpart.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More News