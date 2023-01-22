Major cities, including New York and Los Angeles, are stepping up security precautions ahead of Lunar New Year celebrations following a mass shooting Saturday night in Monterey Park, California.

At least 10 people are dead and another 10 hospitalized after a gunman, who is still on the run, opened fire at a dance studio in a predominantly Asian community. The shooting happened near the area of Monterey Park's Lunar New Year festival.

CNN's Harmeet Kaur, Gloria Pazmino, and Melissa Alonso contributed to this report.

