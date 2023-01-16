Phoebe Sumter Medical Center CEO Carlyle Walton, left, and Phoebe Sumter Foundation Director Katherine Council, right, accept a $200,000 state HEART program donation from officials with Citizens Bank of Americus.
AMERICUS – Phoebe Sumter Medical Center has received a $200,000 pledge from Citizens Bank of Americus through the Georgia HEART Hospital Program.
“We are extremely grateful that Citizens Bank of Americus has chosen to support Phoebe Sumter through Georgia HEART. This pledge will help us expand and improve our facilities, technology and services,” Phoebe Sumter Medical Center CEO Carlyle Walton said in a news release.
Since the tax credit program began in 2017, Phoebe Sumter has spent a total of $2.6 million on upgrades that expand access to care and increase patient safety and quality of care. Some of those investments include a remodeled pediatric clinic, portable x-ray equipment, telemedicine equipment and cardiac rehab.
“As a locally-owned community bank, Citizens Bank of Americus believes it is our social responsibility to promote and support the economic growth and well-being of our community,” bank President and CEO Rick Whaley said. “Phoebe Sumter Medical Center is an important community asset that provides reliable, high-quality health care to our citizens. We are proud to assist Phoebe Sumter with their delivery of excellent health care services to our community through the Georgia HEART Program.”
The Georgia Rural Hospital Tax Credit Program became effective on Jan. 1, 2017, and aims to support rural hospitals by increasing their funding and their ability to increase access to care to patients in rural communities throughout Georgia.
Phoebe Sumter is one of 55 rural hospitals in the state currently listed by the Georgia Department of Community Health as qualified to accept contributions through the program. Individuals and corporations may contribute through the Georgia HEART (Helping Enhance Access to Rural Treatment) Hospital Program and receive a state income tax credit. Taxpayers interested in earning a tax credit can find out more information and apply at www.georgiaheart.org.