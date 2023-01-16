americus.jpg

Phoebe Sumter Medical Center CEO Carlyle Walton, left, and Phoebe Sumter Foundation Director Katherine Council, right, accept a $200,000 state HEART program donation from officials with Citizens Bank of Americus.

 Special Photo: Phoebe

AMERICUS – Phoebe Sumter Medical Center has received a $200,000 pledge from Citizens Bank of Americus through the Georgia HEART Hospital Program.

“We are extremely grateful that Citizens Bank of Americus has chosen to support Phoebe Sumter through Georgia HEART. This pledge will help us expand and improve our facilities, technology and services,” Phoebe Sumter Medical Center CEO Carlyle Walton said in a news release.

