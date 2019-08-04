TIFTON -- The Citizens of Georgia Power Tifton chapter is helping students and teachers put their best foot forward this school year. Employees at the Georgia Power office recently donated and delivered backpacks and school supplies to the United Way of South Central Georgia and Turner County’s Night Out Against Crime.
Additionally, members of the citizens chapter sponsored Lacey Donahoo, a first-year teacher at Tift County’s Northeast Middle School, by donating supplies for her new classroom.
Georgia Power has called the state home for more than 130 years and is dedicated to improving and strengthening educational initiatives to ensure Georgia has a skilled and trained work force. In 2018, Georgia Power and the Georgia Power Foundation gave more than $6 million to educational programs and initiatives, including $1.3 million in grants to 89 schools across the state.
Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company, America's premier energy company. Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day.