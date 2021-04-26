ALBANY – The city of Albany experienced a sanitary sewer spill near Lift Station 26 along the east side of the Flint River just downstream of the Oglethorpe bridge Saturday at 7:40 p.m. The spill was due to heavy rainfall and a power outage at Lift Station 26.
An estimated 40,000 gallons of sewage was discharged from a manhole and into the Flint River, approximately 100 feet south of the bridge. As soon as the power was restored at 8:40 p.m., the overflow ceased.
City officials said no drinking water systems were affected.
