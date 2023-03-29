ALBANY – Some of the issues discussed and voted on at the Albany City Commission's regular meeting Tuesday night included:
• New National Opioid Settlement: Authorizing the city of Albany to join in five new Opioid Settlements, including manufacturer defendants Teva and Allegra and pharmacy defendants CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart. The state of Georgia is participating. Albany can participate due to Georgia’s participation.
The Commission passed the resolution in a unanimous vote.
• Albany to Sasser Rails to Trails Agreement: Authorizing the project framework agreement with the Georgia Department of Transportation. This agreement outlines the framework for collaboration between the Georgia Department of Transportation and the city, including contractors, consultants and other stakeholders.
The Commission tabled the resolution in a unanimous vote.
• Driskell Park Renovation: Amending Resolution 22-R160 to further identify and allocate $6,978,521 of SPLOST VI, SPLOST VII, SPLOST VIII, and Congressional Earmark Funds to the Driskell Park Project.
The Commission passed amending the resolution in a 4-3 vote.
• 3 Oaks Storm Water Improvements – Phase 2: Authorizing the use of SPLOST VII Funds for the Three Oaks Stormwater Improvements Project; authorizing the execution of a contract with Jim Boyd Construction Inc. The scope of work includes installing storm drainpipes and structures, thus upgrading the existing drainage infrastructure. The total base bid for the stormwater project is $1,090,203, and the alternate bid of the sidewalk project was $206,767.25 for a total bid of $1,296,970.25.
The Commission passed the resolution in a 4-3 vote.