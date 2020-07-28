ALBANY – The Martin Luther King Jr. Park and Walking Track, located at 2235 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, is receiving maintenance improvements that the community has anticipated.
The city of Albany's Facilities Management Department started the removal and replacement of the fence, installing trash receptacles, repairing benches, and removing a damaged tree this week. The fence replacement will take an estimated two weeks. The walking track is scheduled to be resurfaced and leveled beginning in mid-August.
“The MLK Park & Walking Track has remained a gathering place for the Southside Community since its inception under the late Commissioner Tommy Postell," current Ward VI Commissioner Demetrius Young, who replaced Postell, said in a news release. "It is a great resource for the community and is much-needed in the fight to improve the health of our citizens, especially in these times. We ask the users of the track and park to bear with us as the city staff does much-needed maintenance in the park and to the track."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.