Hard freeze watch issued for metro Albany

The city of Albany launched Operation Safe Place Friday to give people a place to stay warm as temperatures begin to drop across the Good Life City.

 File Photo

Below is a list of Operation Safe Place locations that will be available to anyone needing to get out of the cold, along with the days and times they will be open.

