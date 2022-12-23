ALBANY – The city of Albany launched Operation Safe Place Friday to give people a place to stay warm as temperatures begin to drop across the Good Life City.
Below is a list of Operation Safe Place locations that will be available to anyone needing to get out of the cold, along with the days and times they will be open.
• Bill Miller Community Center: Address: 312 Vick Street; Days Open: Friday-Monday; Hours of Operation: 8 p.m.-noon;
• Driskell Community Center: Address: 1023 S. McKinley Street, Days Open: Friday-Monday; Hours of Operation: 8 p.m.-noon.
City officials also noted that the Albany Rescue Mission will be open overnight during this time.
• Albany Rescue Mission: Address: 604 N. Monroe Street; Days Open: Thursday-Monday; Hours of Operation: 8 p.m.-6:30 a.m.
Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas and Albany Mayor Bo Dorough signed a joint resolution earlier in the week declaring a state of emergency in the city and county.
The Emergency Operations Center also is open and can be reached at (229) 302-1900. If additional locations will be open to assist during this time, city officials ask that organizations contact the EOC, which will keep a running list of places to get out of the cold. Anyone who would like to volunteer to assist at any of these locations may contact Velvet Poole, the Albany Recreation and Parks Department community event superintendent, at (229) 854-0742.