ALBANY — The city of Albany is currently scheduling tours and receiving sealed bids for surplus property at 508 and 510 Pine Ave., formerly the Liberty House of Albany.
Sealed bids will be received by the city’s Procurement Division at 222 Pine Ave., Suite 260, until 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 30 for the sale of the 11,076-square-foot property. A complete bid package containing the property description, deed and tax digest is available. Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at the previously stated time and place.
Interested persons can schedule a tour of the site by calling (229) 483-7665 by Sept. 15.
The location, which has a previous value of $134,600 and a current assessed value (at 40% of fair market value) of $53,840, is being sold independently and will be sold to the highest bidder in the manner that best benefits the city. Sale of this property will be on an “as-is” basis with no warranty (express or implied). Sale must be completed within 60 days of bid opening date. Acceptable forms of payment are cashier’s check or certified check made payable to the city of Albany and due at closing.
The buyer will be responsible for all closing costs and attorney’s fees. The city reserves the right to accept or reject any and all bids and Albany strongly encourages small business firms to participate in this bid. Bid documents are available at the city’s procurement division at www.albanyga.gov and on the Georgia Procurement Registry.
