City of Albany conducting energy savings study

ALBANY -- The city of Albany is teaming up with Georgia Tech to conduct a study on energy savings programs designed to assist in future home improvements in its housing program.
Researchers at the university are seeking residents to participate in group and one-on-one interviews.
The research is being conducted in conjunction with the Albany Department of Community and Economic Development.
“The city of Albany has made great strides with the Smart Cities Initiative," CDED Director Shelena Hawkins said. "We are excited to see what our city's residents can teach us during this historic time in our lives."
The objective of the project is to discuss strategies using city data and open an access hub platform to increase transparency, she said.
Recipients of the home energy programs throughout the city will receive a postcard in the mail seeking their participation in a focus group. Participation is voluntary, and participants may opt out at any time without penalty.
A link will be shared with each individual and their personally identifiable information will be safe and will not be shared. Participants will receive a $10 gift certificate to local businesses.
The research team consists of three students and the project principal investigator, Omar I. Asensio, recipient of the 2020 National Science Foundation CAREER Award and assistant professor in the Georgia Tech School of Public Policy.
"This is an extraordinary place," Asensio said. "We want the residents to share their experience and opinions to help tell the story of the city of Albany."
Residents wishing to participate as a group or individually can sign up at https://tech-albgis.hub.arcgis.com/ or by calling Becky Rafter at (678) 637-3744. Rafter also can address additional questions residents have about the study.
A computer or smartphone is required to participate.
