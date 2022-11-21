City of Albany considering housing project with historic vibes near medical training development

The site of the former Albany High/Middle School campus where a residential medical training facility is slated could be joined by a nearby housing development near Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.

 File Photo

ALBANY – A proposal for a possible housing development in a historic district near Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital could be a reversal of back to the future into forward to the past.

One idea that has caught the attention of Ward IV Albany City Commissioner Chad Warbington is a handful of townhouses designed to look like they were built at the time of other historic structures in the area.

Recommended for you

Tags

More News