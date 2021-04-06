City of Albany, Dougherty County ironing out cost-sharing agreement for Government Center repairs

ALBANY -- As far as government leaks go, this one involving Albany and Dougherty County is an open secret, as the two entities work to develop an agreement to share future maintenance costs.
Throughout the nearly 30 years the two governments have shared the building, the county has provided the bulk of capital improvement dollars.
Moving forward, county officials say they intend to split those costs, the purpose of an agreement they are trying to iron out details for the building, which is jointly owned. The 45,221-square-foot structure was a topic during a Tuesday Albany City Commission meeting.
The city occupies about 55 percent of the office space, and the county about 45 percent in the five-story building, according to Dougherty County Administrator Michael McCoy. The two share the first-floor meeting space for public meetings.
The building has had some leaks in offices in recent years, Albany City Manager Sharon Subadan told commissioners.
“I do know the envelope of the building does leak,” she said. “The most recent estimate is between $700,000 to $800,000. We’re kind of dealing with an unknown number at this time, but I would recommend you make it a priority.
“The county gave us a five-year schedule on other things that need to be addressed.”
Under an intergovernmental agreement, the county and city will split capital improvement costs accrued after the agreement goes into effect, City Attorney Nathan Davis said.
“In the future, there is a paragraph about parties getting together to discuss capital expenses,” he said. “If the county has any outstanding expenses, those are wiped out and we’ll start fresh in the future.”
At one time there were some questions about ownership of the Government Center, Albany Mayor Bo Dorough said. However, it was determined that the facility was to be jointly owned after they two entities paid off the construction debt.
The government center was developed through the Albany-Dougherty Inner City Authority, a now-defunct agency that issued the bonds for construction that took place during 1992 and 1993.
“The concept was it would be a one-stop shop for government services,” McCoy said during a telephone interview on Tuesday. “We have been working to settle the question of ownership of the Government Center as well as working out a management agreement for the building.”
The city has split operating costs for expenses including utilities and janitorial services from the outset, but the county has spent more than $2.5 million for a number of maintenance projects costing more than $5,000 over the years, McCoy said.
“As a result, it was the County Commission’s desire and priority to resolve the ownership question and to resolve how we would move forward in making capital improvements,” he said.
During the current budget year, that has included $100,000 to address leaks out of $200,000 budgeted for capital expenses for the building.
Since that time, “to my knowledge I have not had any complaints from city staff,” McCoy said. “We haven’t had any major maintenance projects to maintain the structure. Some things have deteriorated over time.
“We are aware of a future need to envelope this building, repair seals and joints that have deteriorated over time.”
