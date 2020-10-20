ALBANY -- After weathering the blindsided punch from COVID-19 that struck in March, the city of Albany is looking at restoring some sense of normalcy now that the number of new novel coronavirus cases has declined.
That means that the Albany City Commission could return to holding live meetings, and a plan is being developed to restart some recreation programs.
The commission moved to a virtual meeting format in March, and gyms have been closed for months to reduce transmission of the disease that has claimed the lives of 190 Dougherty County residents.
Albany experienced a drop in violence after the pandemic hit, but in recent weeks shootings and gun violence have escalated, fueled in part by a feud between rival street gangs.
During the crisis, youngsters in the community missed months of school and opportunities to participate in activities at the city’s recreation centers, and some community members believe this combination of free time and nothing to do is contributing to the problem.
“There’s been quite a concern that these gyms not being open is creating a situation with our young people not having activities (that) keep them off the streets,” Commissioner Demetrius Young said.
Initially, recreation programs likely will focus on outdoor activities, City Manager Sharon Subadan told commissioners. She said she was not sure when gyms could be re-opened.
A plan is being prepared for the restart, and Subadan said she will present it at the next commission meeting.
“Our (coronavirus) numbers have been trending well in our community,” Subadan said. “Unfortunately, around the country they have not.”
Subadan said she plans to hold the first live commission session at the second meeting in November.
A public hearing on zoning will be held on Nov. 17, and precautions will be taken to make that session as safe as possible, Subadan said.
Mayor Bo Dorough suggested adopting a policy allowing commissioners to continue attending meetings from home if they wish to do so. The city has an ordinance allowing for off-site participation, Subadan said, but it is limited and covers such situations as an illness or emergency.
As many as five commissioners have attended meetings in person, which allows for additional spacing between them. Dorough said he would not be comfortable if all seven were seated at the dais.
“As we sit here today, we’re socially distanced,” he said. “If we had the commissioners from Second and Fifth districts here, we wouldn’t be socially distanced. Obviously, it wouldn’t send the right message if we’re not socially distanced and we’re telling people to do it.”
Subadan said that tables would be placed in the meeting room for commissioners and staff in order to maintain a safe distance.
Measures also will be taken to keep the public safe and spread out.
“We want to make sure we don’t have a spreader event in our meeting,” Subadan said.
